MediaTek Helio P70 with advanced AI hardware to launch later this month

Earlier this year, in February, MediaTek announced its Helio P60 mobile chipset which have been received well in the market. Now, new reports suggest that the Taiwan-based mobile chipset manufacturer is now gearing up to soon launch the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, probably later this month, to maintain its mobile chipset momentum.

The upcoming MediaTek Helio P70 chipset will be manufactured using the 12nm design process. It will come with an octa-core processor, having four A73 cores and four A53 cores, coupled with Mali-G72 GPU — similar to the Helio P60 launched in February this year.

However, the difference between the P60 and the upcoming P70 chipset is that the Helio P70 will come with a discrete Neural Processing Unite (NPU) instead of the Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) found in Helio P60.

Previous report had indicated that the Helio P70 will support up to 8GB of RAM, eMMC 5.1 or UFS 2.1 storage, 3 ISPs with support for up to 32-megapixel and Cat. 12 LTE modem. It will support AI technology as well as facial recognition, along with AR/VR and 3D sensor functions.

While the Helio P60 was MediaTek’s answer to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, the Helio P70 will be up against Snapdragon 710 Soc. Earlier this year, the unannounced Helio P70 SoC appeared on AnTuTu, recording a score of 156,906.

This year, along with the launch of Helio P70 later, the company is also set to kick off mass production of its 7nm Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), which is built using silicon-proven 56G PAM4 SerDes IP based on a 7nm FinFET process.

