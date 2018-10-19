Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 live shot reveals dual selfie cameras and very high screen ratio

Xiaomi is now aggressively teasing on the features of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 that is slated to go official on Oct. 25. The Chinese manufacturer has recently released a teaser video that showcases the slider mechanism of the phone. Also, a clearer render of the smartphone that reveals the 24-megapixel selfie shooter has been also released by the company. Now, a leaked photo of the Mi MIX 3 has surfaced on Weibo.

The image clearly reveals the thickness of the upper, lower and side bezels of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. Except for the slightly thick bezel at the bottom, the other bezels are quite thin. It goes without saying that the smartphone may offer a screen-to-body ratio of around 95 percent.

Sliding the display of the Mi MIX 3 downwards reveals its LED flash enabled dual selfie camera setup which includes 24-megapixel camera as the main sensor. The earpiece of the phone seems to be placed on the edge of the top bezel. The slider of the smartphone is also rumored to house 3D structured light module for 3D face scanning. The official Mi MIX 3 teaser video that was recently suggests that its slider operates in a smooth and natural manner.

The Mi MIX 3 is rumored to be equipped with S-AMOLED display by Samsung and it is heavily pegged to arrive with in-screen fingerprint scanner. The display of the Mi MIX 3 is expected to carry support for Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Snapdragon 845 will be at the helm of the device. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be the world’s first phone to arrive with 10 GB of RAM and it will be the first ever commercial phone to support 5G connectivity.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is expected to arrive in other variants such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It is expected to hit the Chinese market in colors like Emerald Green, Sapphire Blue and Black.

