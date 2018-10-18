Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 screen resolution confirmed for its notch-less display

Xiaomi has been using Samsung-made AMOLED displays on its recent flagship phones. Instead of the notched display screen available on the Xiaomi Mi 8 series smartphones, the Mi MIX 3 will be equipped with a notch-less screen. Xiaomi’s phone division product marketing director Zhi Zhiyuan has shared a new image that shows the multi-tasking screen of the Mi MIX 3. After investigating on the image, the screen resolution of the smartphone could be confirmed.

Soon after the launch of Apple iPhone X in 2017, various smartphone manufacturers launched flagship phones with notched display design. This year’s OPPO Find X and Vivo NEX S flagship phones have shown that Chinese smartphone makers can launch phones with even higher screen-to-body ratio smartphones by incorporating a notch-less display. Along with Find X and NEX S, the upcoming Mi MIX 3 could set the trend of notch-less display smartphone.

By inspecting the above image, it can be concluded that the Mi MIX 3 will carry support for Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. This indicates that the handset will offer a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is tipped to arrive with an in-screen fingerprint reader. As far as multi-tasking is concerned; the inclusion of 10 GB of RAM will ensure lag-free performance.

Xiaomi has released a teaser video few hours ago to showcase the slider design of the Mi MIX 3. The video reveals that the smartphone can be unlocked by sliding down its display. Since the front of the phone will be mainly occupied by the display, its selfie camera and sensors for 3D face unlock could be present on the slider. A leaked hands-on video has also revealed that the Mi MIX 3 can be used to unlock a Mi Notebook with its slider mechanism.

There is no information available on the camera configurations of the Mi MIX 3, but it is certain that it will offer impressive low-light photography experience. Other details that have surfaced in recent leaks reveal that the Mi MIX 3 will arrive in variants like 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB. The handset may come in color editions like Black, Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi MIX 3 will be made official on Oct. 25. It has also revealed that it will be the world’s first 5G commercial smartphone.

