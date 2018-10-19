Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Indian launch leaked invitation reveals November date

At the end of the previous month, Xiaomi had silently launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in Thailand. The handset has been recently spotted on Xiaomi’s Spanish website which indicates that it will be soon landing in Spain. Also, a leaked invitation of the Redmi Note 6 Pro Indian launch has surfaced online which suggests that it will be launching in the country in the coming month.

The leaked invitation of Redmi Note 6 Pro for India does not mention the name of the smartphone directly. It teases the phone with “flagship camera killer” tagline which seems to be good hint that the Note 6 Pro will be arriving soon in India.

It further states that the unveil event will be held in New Delhi between Nov. 10 and Nov. 19. There is no confirmation on authenticity of the leaked invitation image. A recent report had claimed that Xiaomi could be aiming to launch the smartphone around the upcoming Diwali festive season in India. Hence, there is a possibility that the Note 6 Pro may debut around the 2nd week in the country.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is equipped with 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. It is fueled by Snapdragon 636 chipset. For photography, it features 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual selfie camera and 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera. It receives power from 4,000mAh battery. Other features include MIUI 9 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS, a microSD card slot and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to release in India colors like Black, Blue, Red and Rose Gold. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 6 GB RAM variants of the phone are expected to release in the Indian market with respective pricing of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999. Xiaomi has been also hinting the arrival of Mi Max 3 phablet in India. As of this writing, the company is yet to confirm on its launch date.