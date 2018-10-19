Buy Xiaomi Mi Gaming Notebook At A Dropped Price Of Just $1282.99 On GearBest [Coupon Inside]



Xiaomi marked its first foray into high-end PC gaming space with the Mi Gaming notebook. The feature-laden notebook was unveiled earlier this year during the Chinese consumer electronics giant’s Mi Mix 2S event along with the Mi Mix 2S smartphone.

Avid gamers who fancy playing popular video games on a high-end notebook without spending a lot of money are in for a treat. In a bid to make its well-received gaming laptop available to the cost-conscious buyers, Xiaomi is now the Mi Gaming notebook at a heavily discounted price on GearBest.

While we'd divulge more details about this discount in a little while, it is worth noting that GearBest is giving its buyers an opportunity to save a considerable amount of extra money in the form of a discount coupon.

Gaming fanatics refrain from buying a top-branded gaming notebook due to the steep price tag it carries. But much to their delight, Xiaomi is now offering its well-received Mi Gaming notebook at a reduced price of just $1399.99 on GearBest.

This is a 28% reduction in the notebook's exorbitant retail price. Those interested in extending this noteworthy discount can use coupon code BeatBG01 and save extra money without breaking much of a sweat.



The coupon helps you bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $1282.99. In other words, you can save an extra $117 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon before proceeding to checkout.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Mi Gaming notebook sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Despite been housed in a sturdy metal body, it weighs in at just 2.7000 kg so you can easily carry it wherever you go.

Moreover, the Mi Gaming notebook packs a powerful Intel Core i7-8750H processor along with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1060 GPU, under the hood. The Xiaomi branded notebook offers 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a storage capacity of 1T HDD+256GB SSD.

The device houses a 1.0-megapixel camera on the front for face-to-face video chatting. The gaming laptop runs on Microsoft’s powerful Windows 10 operating system and is backed by a Li-ion Polymer battery.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification and avail the discount which will be valid for the dark gray color variant of the Mi Gaming laptop for a limited period of time.

