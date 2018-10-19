Huawei Mate 20 Pro Indian launch in November; Will be Amazon India Exclusive

On Oct. 17, Huawei announced the Mate 20 series of smartphones such as Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design smartphones in London. Amazon India has started a “Notify Me” page for the Mate 20 Pro which indicates that the country will be soon receiving the latest flagship phone from Huawei. The Chinese manufacturer has directly confirmed to the India media that the Mate 20 Pro will be debuting in the country in November.

Earlier this year, Huawei had released the Huawei P20 Pro along with P20 Lite in India. There is no confirmation whether any other Mate 20 series phone will be launching alongside the Mate 20 Pro in the country. Probably, the company may release the mid-range Mate 20 Lite alongside the Mate 20 Pro.



The Amazon India page for Mate 20 Pro touts features like AI, 7nm chipset, ultra-wide angle triple camera and 40W SuperChage. The retailer site hasn’t #AmazonExclusive hashtag for Mate 20 Pro. The recent Huawei phones have been exclusively available through Amazon India. Hence, it appears that the Mate 20 Pro will be only available on the said retailer site.

The Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch curved OLED screen. The notched display offers 18.7:9 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ resolution and it is embedded with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The handset is loaded with Android 9.0 Pie that is flavored with the latest EMUI skin.

The Mate 20 Pro is powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset. The 4,200mAh battery of the phone is coupled with 40W fast charging. The Leica co-engineered triple camera resides on the backside of the phone. It includes an f/1.8 aperture 40-megapixel angles, an f/2.2 aperture 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and an f/2.4 aperture and OIS enabled 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

At the London launch event, the Mate 20 Pro was introduced in a single variant that features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It carries a price tag of 1,049 euros (~$1,200; ~Rs. 88,000). Its color variants include Black, Midnight Blue, Emerald Green, Pink Gold and Twilight.

