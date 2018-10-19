Buy Huawei Honor Note 10 Smartphone For Only $429.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Code]



The Huawei Honor Note 10 smartphone was made available to the public in July this year. Much to the delight of the Chinese handset manufacturer, the phone became an instant hit among Honor fans.

In a bid to make the Honor Note 10 available to the cost-conscious buyers, Huawei is offering the well-received phone at a lowered price on GeekBuying. We’ll not only shed light on this discount but also show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the check out process.

The Honor Note 10 would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores. But thanks to the above-mentioned discount, you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $449.99 on GeekBuying.

Aside from availing this 36% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $699.99, you can also apply coupon code NFYLSKJG to save an extra $170. This will help you bring your already discounted grand total further down to only $429.99 before placing your order.

The Honor Note 10 is quite a bargain at this price, given that it boasts an impressive array of specs and features that you’d usually associate with a flagship smartphone. Housed in a sturdy aluminum frame, the phone sports a mammoth 6.95 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels.

The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 970 processor and it uses a Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, under the hood. Moreover, it offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB so that you can save your favorite content without worrying about running out of storage space.

On the photography front, the Honor Note 10 houses a 24.0MP+16.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 13.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. The phone runs on EMUI 8.2-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.

You can follow this link to check out the phone’s full specification and take advantage of the discount. While you can choose from various other color and storage options, it is worth noting that the promo is slated to end in 4 days.

Get 36% Off On Honor Note 10 Smartphone