ALLDOCUBE X prototype demo video shows the Galaxy Tab S4 look-alike in action!

Alldocube has shown us several reasons why its upcoming Alldocube X tablet is a perfect and cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. The tablet borrows the main feature of the Samsung tablet which is a 2.5K AMOLED display bringing an immersive, theater-like experience in terms of image quality. By doing so, the company ALLDOCUBE has marked themselves as the only company from China to bring out an Android AMOLED tablet. The Alldocube X tablet is still on crowdfunding on Indiegogo and it’s a well-liked project considering the funds have been raised. Alldocube has now released a demo video of the tablet in use which is an indication that it will soon start shipping. The video also gives us a glimpse of the key specifications of the tablet.

Apart from the 2.5K AMOLED display, Alldocube X is also set to be the best affordable media tablet on the market with other entertainment features like AKM HiFi sound chip to make all you hear is music to the ears. There is also a 4K video playback and HDR support to embrace the absolutely stunning feast to the eyes. Most importantly, it is fired by a mammoth 8000mAh battery to make sure that there is all-day long juice to power your entertainment.

In terms of design, the tablet features an ultra-slim design with 6.9mm industry-leading thinness. It weighs just 500g despite the big battery and this makes it feel comfortable when held. The tablet And it’s all-metal, the look is premium and classic. Having the fingerprint sensor placed on the right side gives you exclusive access to it and protects your data’s safety. The sleek tablet packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM in the offer and supports up to 128GB of MicroSD expansion. In terms of connectivity, it comes with a USB-C port to charge and equally has OTG support. The tablet also supports WiFi and PE+2.0 quick charge.

The ALLDOCUBE X tablet is open to funding on Indiegogo at a price of $239 while the suggested retail price would be $259. The tablet is also making its debut among several other models at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Trade Fair holding from October 18-21, 2018. Alldocube’s stand is at Booth No. 1J36. Do well to also check out the demo video from above.