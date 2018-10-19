Buy The Honor Band 4 And Honor Band 4 Running Edition At Discounted Price On GeekBuying [Coupons]



While there’s no dearth of newfangled smartwatches that motivate you to lead a healthier lifestyle, these gadgets don’t come cheap. Much to the relief of fitness-conscious people who are on a tight budget, Huawei is now offering the Honor Band 4 and its Running Edition at considerably lowered prices on GeekBuying.

Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discounts, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of more money during the check out process. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

Huawei Honor Band 4 Smart Bracelet

Sporting a mammoth, full touch 0.95 AMOLED true color screen that can display 45 characters, the Honor Band 4 is quite an irresistible smart bracelet. The watch is 50 meters water resistant so you can wear it to record your swimming data and access it later.

While a top-branded smartwatch offering comparable features would burn a hole in your pocket, the Honor Band 4 has gone up for sale carrying a reduced price of just $43.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 45% drop in the device’s retail price of $79.99.

If you’re interested in increasing this discount, all you need to do is to apply coupon code BKJHYHVD at the time of checking out. The coupon helps you save an extra $40 and reduce your already discounted grand total to just $39.99.

Note that the coupon will only be valid for the first 50 pieces until October 31st. On top of that, the promo is slated to end in 5 days. So if you’re interested in taking advantage of this discount and use the coupon, just follow this link without wasting time.

Huawei Honor Band 4 Running Edition Smart Bracelet

The Running Edition of the Honor Band 4 smartwatch can be used in two ways. You can wear it on your wrist like any other smart bracelet and also set it on your running shoes. You can easily switch between the two modes in order to meet the varied needs of different sports.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition normally sells for $49.99 on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $23.99 on GeekBuying.

You can use coupon code AGBLAJHL to bring your grand total down to just $21.99 before proceeding to checkout. In other words, you can save an extra $2 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon.

On the downside, this coupon will be limited to 50 pieces only. Moreover, it is expected to lapse on October 31st. Although the promo is scheduled to run for 5 days, it is imperative that you visit this link without losing time to avail the additional discount.

