Asus ROG Phone now up for pre-orders from Asus, Amazon and Microsoft Store, releasing on October 29

As Asus made an announcement last week, the Asus ROG phone is now available for pre-orders from the Asus, Amazon and the Microsoft Store. Users in the US can now pre-order the device from official online stores of the respective websites. It will start shipping from October 29. In fact, there was a launch event in New York City today at the Microsoft Store on Fifth Ave.

Along with the device, Asus is also coming with a wide range of accessories including three docks. There will be a TwinView dock for $400 giving you a second screen for the device. Next is the Mobile dock to scale the display to a 4K monitor, mouse, and keyboard at $300. The last one allows you to make a connection with TV and will retail at $200. Asus will bring a physical gaming controller at the price of $90, while the official case will go for $60.

The Asus ROG gaming phone is available at a price of $899.99. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 128 GB of internal storage. The chipset is overclocked at 2.96GHz to match the Snapdragon 850 Mobile computing platform performance. Asus has made arrangements of 3D vapor cooling chamber to resist from the enormous heat generated while performing power-intensive tasks.

Asus will make its 512GB internal storage variants available for $1099, but currently, it is not offered anywhere. It is embedded with a large 6-inch 1080p 18:9 display having a 90Hz refresh rate with 1 ms response time. It can produce the maximum brightness of 500-nit.

To hold these monstrous specs and display, Asus has added a large 4000 mAh battery.

Users can shop from either the Microsoft Store or Amazon as of now, it will start shipping out on October 29th.

