Get The NO.1 F7 Smart Watch For Just $33.99 On GearBest



Staying true to its reputation for creating top-notch smartwatches and fitness wearables, NO.1 launched the F7 smartwatch earlier this year. The watch boasts an impressive array of features to cater the fitness purists without emptying their pockets.

If you’re looking for a cost-effective smart bracelet, it might interest you to know that the NO.1 F7 smartwatch has gone up for sale bearing a heavily discounted price tag on GearBest. You can now buy this feature-laden smartwatch if you’re willing to shell out just $33.99.

This is a noteworthy 32% reduction in smartwatch’s original asking price. The discount will be valid for both battleship gray and gray goose color variants of the smartwatch.

The NO.1 F7 is quite an irresistible outdoor GPS smartwatch, given that it sports a 0.95-inch OLED color display with a screen resolution of 96 x 64 pixels. This easily readable display is drop-proof as well as pressure resistant.



Furthermore, the smartwatch is housed in a TPU, plastics, and steel frame which is further augmented with a silicone and steel strap and buckle. It is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, making it an ideal gadget for adventure junkies who engage in adventurous outdoor activities.

While there’s a myriad of other features that make the NO.1 F7 smartwatch an absolute bargain at this discounted price, it is worth noting that there were only 48 pieces remaining for this promo at the time of writing. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this discount, you can visit this link before the promo ends in 12 days.

Get 32% Off On NO.1 F7 Smart Watch