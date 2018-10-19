Huawei looking to release an Air Purifier at an event on October 26?

Huawei is readying for the Mate 20 series launch event in China on October 26th. Amid of the launch event gossips, a new poster has been posted on the Huawei’s Weibo handle. As per the poster, it appears like Huawei is also coming with an air purifier to give some competition to companies like Xiaomi, Hammer, etc. Unlike the launch event of Mate 20 in London, Xiaomi is also going to launch some smart home products at an event in China on October 26.

Along with intelligent smart home speakers, now Huawei air purifier is also on the launch list. Currently, no more detail about the air purifier has surfaced, we can expect some more information in the upcoming few days. But we hope as like of intelligent smart home speakers, the Huawei’s air purifier will also create a benchmark.

After, launching Mate 20 series in London, Huawei announced that a special launching event would take place in Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, China on October 26. Most of the things about the device has been revealed, but it would be interesting to know for how much Huawei retails their new flagship devices in its home country. Also, we will get to know about its different color variants that will be making a move in China.

Additionally, Mate 20 series comprises of standard Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design. It would be interesting to know if there are any additional variants of Mate 20 series developed for China. Moreover, Mate 20 carries Kirin 980 chipset with dual NPUs and 7nm process built. It is 75% more energy efficient and equally gives better performance than the Kirin 970. Huawei has researched and developed it in the past 3 years and surely now they will reap the benefits.

Huawei Mate 20 holds triple camera shooters on all its variants while Mate 20 Pro has a special 40-megapixel sensor. Further, Huawei has added a pressure sensitive on-screen fingerprint sensor. In order to attain maximum usage of their dual NPUs, Huawei is rolling out AI driven EMUI 9.0 for Mate 20 series first.

