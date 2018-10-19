Meizu Note 8 camera samples reveal stunning low-light photography

The Meizu Note 8 is scheduled to go on the Oct. 25. On the very same day, Xiaomi will be announcing the highly anticipated Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 flagship phone. The Note 8 will be a mid-range device that is unlikely to give any competition to the Mi MIX 3. However, the fresh camera samples of the Meizu Note 8 suggests that it will offer flagship-level low-light photography experience.

Meizu Technology Senior Vice-President Li Nan has shared camera samples from an unnamed Meizu phone. He has asked Meizu fans to guess whether the images were shot using the forthcoming Meizu Note 8. The properties of one of the images show that the handset used to capture the two photos is the Meizu M1822 handset.

The aperture value of the camera sensor of the Meizu M1822 is f/1.9. The ISO value of the image is 100 and the exposure time is 1/2 second. Recent reports have revealed that this model number belongs to the Meizu Note 8 that is slated to go official in the coming week.

The camera samples that were shot through Meizu Note 8 clearly reveals its low-light photography prowess. The night scene shots are very crisp and clear, and the noise control of the sky is impressive. The layers of the clouds are also visible. The Meizu Note 8 TENAA listing has revealed that it is equipped with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel vertical dual camera. For snapping selfies, it is equipped with a front camera of 8-megapixel.

The Meizu Note 8 is fitted with a 6-inch LCD screen that produces Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered an octa-core processor that works at 1.8 GHz. The SoC is assisted by 4 GB of RAM. The handset is packed with a 3,500mAh battery that is coupled with fast charging technology.

The Note 8 is preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It has an internal storage of 64 GB and carries support for external storage. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The handset measures 153.64 x 75.56 x 7.95mm and it weighs 168 grams. It will be available in colors like Black, Red, Blue and Purple. It is speculated to arrive in China with 1,000 Yuan (~$145) pricing.

