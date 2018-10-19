OPPO A7 TENAA listing updated with full specifications

A new OPPO smartphone with model numbers PBFM00 and PBFT00 as its variants have surfaced on TENAA with its full specifications. Both the model numbers have appeared on Bluetooth SIG website in the recent through which it has been revealed that the handset will carry OPPO A7 moniker. A report from the previous month had also revealed the entire specifications of the Oppo A7 smartphone.

The OPPO PBFM00 / PBFT00 phone is fitted with a 6.2-inch screen that carries support for 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution. The waterdrop notch enabled display will offer an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is powered by an octa-core processor that works at 1.8 GHz. Rumors surrounding claim that it could be fueled by Snapdragon 450 chipset.

The SoC of the OPPO PBFM00 / PBFT00 is assisted by 4 GB of RAM. It has an inbuilt storage of 64 GB. For more storage, OPPO has included a microSD card on the device. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS.The waterdrop notch of the smartphone features a selfie shooter of 16-megapixel. The rear side of the phone is fitted with a horizontally aligned 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera module.

The back panel of the OPPO PBFM00 / PBFT00 features a fingerprint scanner. The handset could be fueled by a 4,230mAh battery, but the TENAA listing claims that it features at least 4,100mAh capacity battery. The handset does not seem to carry support for VOOC fast charging. The smartphone measures 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1mm and it weighs 158 grams. Its color variants are pink and blue. Now that the OPPO A7 has surfaced on TENAA, its unveil may not be far away.

OPPO has already released the OPPO A7X smartphone in China in September. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display with HD+ resolution. It is fueled by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It has an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The ColorOS 5.2 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS is available preinstalled on the phone. Other features of the smartphone include 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, rear-facing fingerprint scanner and 3,500mAh battery.

