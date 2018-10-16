Huawei Mate 20 launch event today, know details and watch livestream

After Google Pixel 3, Honor 8X, Galaxy A9 and Razer Phone 2, now finally its turn for Huawei to launch the new Huawei Mate 20 series. Today, Huawei is set to announce the new Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro devices at an event in London starting 14:00 BST (9:00 PM Beijing Time/ 6:30 PM IST). In the below write-up you can know about launch event details and some specs roundup for both the Mate 20 devices.

There was an abundance of leaks bundling from the past few months. They have given us a full overview of the device specs, design, and pricing. So, before going into the Huawei Mate 20 series details, let’s know how you can watch the live stream of the event from London.

Huawei Mate 20 pro Launch event live stream/details

As a reminder, Huawei will host an event in London to present the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and mate 20. The event will begin at 2:30 PM and one Time on October 16th. For the reader in China, users can start watching at 9:00 PM, while in India the same event will go live at 6:30 PM and in the US, 6:30 am PDT, 9:30 EDT.

Huawei Launch event live stream

Huawei fans can watch the live feed of the launch event at respective times around the globe. You can switch over here to watch the Huawei live stream:

Users can watch the live stream in different voice languages like in French, Russian, Arabic, and Spanish.

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro rumored specs roundup:

Both the devices will carry the Android’s first 7nm chipset, Kirin 980 chipset. There will be a 4200 mAh battery on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, while its sibling will host a 4000 mAh battery. As per the recent rumor, it will come with the 40w fast charging.

The Huawei Mate 20 expected to come today with an LCD screen and a fingerprint sensor on the back. It will come with a 3.5mmm headphone jack. It will be available in variable RAM options of 4/6/8GB with 64 and 512 GB of Storage.

Talking about Mate 20 Pro, it will carry a curved 6.4 inch OLED display having full HD resolution with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. There will be a 6 or 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 512 GB of internal storage. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is reported to have high-speed LTE access, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and Gigabit WLAN with dual-band support.

Pricing and availability

Huawei Mate 20 is expected with a price of ILS 3,000 (~ $812 and Rs. 60,600). It will be made available by the end of this month in four color options of “Twilight,” Black, Blue, and Green. It’s Pro version will be available for the ILS 4,000 (~$1080 and Rs. 80,800).