Huawei Mate 20 series poster reveal key features like super wide-angle lens, super macro shooting, 40W superfast charging

The Huawei Mate 20 series will go official tomorrow. Multiple reports have revealed the entire specifications and appearance of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones that are slated to go official tomorrow. A poster that confirms the key features of the Huawei Mate 20 series is doing rounds on Weibo.

According to the image, the main selling features of the Mate 20 series are 7nm flagship chipset i.e. Kirin 980, super wide-angle lens, support for super macro shooting and 40W superfast charging. The image also showcases the rear view of the Mate 20 Pro and front appearance of the Mate 20.

The Mate 20 is equipped with a waterdrop notch display with a regular rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Previous leaks have revealed that that the Mate 20 Pro will be equipped with a wider notch and it does not feature a fingerprint scanner on its rear since it is embedded under the display. The wider notch of the Mate 20 Pro will be housing 3D structurer light module for 3D face unlock.

The backside of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are equipped with Leica engineered triple camera system and an LED flash arranged in a square-shaped module. The Mate 20 is rumored to house a 4,000mAh battery whereas the Mate 20 Pro is likely to arrive with a larger battery of 4,200mAh capacity. With 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology onboard, the Mate 20 Pro will be to reach 70 percent from scratch in just 30 minutes.

The Mate 20 Pro is expected to feature f/1.8 aperture 40-megapixel main sensor + f/2.4 aperture 20-megapixel telephoto lens and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The triple lenses can work together to capture ultra-macro shots from a very close distance of 2.5cm.

Apart from launching the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones tomorrow, Huawei is also expected to debut gaming friendly Mate 20X with huge 7.12-inch display, the advanced Mate 20 Pro Porsche Design smartphone and Huawei Watch GT smartwatch. The Mate 20