Nokia X7 front and rear design revealed ahead of launch

HMD Global has recently launched the Nokia 7.1 smartphone and it has a scheduled another launch event on Oct. 16. Recent reports have revealed that the Finnish firm will be launching the Nokia X7 with notched display design through the upcoming unveil event. Previous teasers had only revealed the appearance of the vertical dual camera setup. Following are some of the new teasers of the upcoming Nokia phone that reveals its front as well as rear designs.

The new teasers of the alleged Nokia X7 reveal that it features a screen with a wider notch. The notch houses a front-facing camera and an earpiece. The bottom bezel of the phone is slightly thick, and it carries the brand name of the company.

The Nokia X7 is fitted with a vertical dual camera setup with an LED flash placed on the left side of it. Below the dual camera system is the fingerprint scanner of the phone. The rear panel of the phone seems to be made out of glass.

The Nokia X7 that has a model number of TA-1131 has already passed TENAA certification in China. It measures 154.8 x 75.7 x 7.9mm and it weighs 185 grams. The handset is expected to arrive in color choices such as red, silver and blue.

The smartphone is fitted with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen that produces 2246 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution. The handset’s appearance on Geekbench benchmarking platform has revealed that it is powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset. It is likely to arrive in variants such as 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM. For more storage, it features a microSD card slot.

For photography, the Nokia TA-1131 offers 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual camera system. It has a front-facing camera of 20-mgeapixel. The handset will be preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo and is very likely to offer Android One experience. It is expected to be packed with 3,400mAh battery. Outside of China, the handset is likely to carry Nokia 7.1 Plus moniker.