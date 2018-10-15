Nokia 3.1 Plus TENAA listing appears, China launch could be very near

In the previous week, HMD Global had launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone in India. Soon after its Indian launch, the smartphone that bears a model number of TA-1117 was spotted on the website of China’s TENAA telecom authority. The specifications of the smartphone is yet to appear on the TENAA listing, but it does include its images.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus TENAA images show that the handset is equipped with a tall aspect ratio display at the front. The back panel of the phone features a vertical dual camera setup followed by an LED flash and a fingerprint reader.

As far as the specifications of the Nokia 3.1 Plus, they have been already through its Indian launch. It is a slightly advanced version of the Nokia 3.1 phone that was announced in May.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is fitted with a 6-inch IPS LCD display that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9 and HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It measures 159 x 76.4 x 8.2mm and weighs 180 grams. The handset is fueled by MediaTek MT6762 (Helio P22) chipset that includes 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. It is packed with 3,500mAh battery.

The handset had landed in India in two models such as 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM and 16 GB storage + 2 GB RAM. It features a microSD card slot for additional storage. For photography, it features f/2.0 aperture 13-megapixel primary sensor and f/2.4 aperture 5-megapixel depth sensor in its rear-mounted dual camera setup. An 8-megapixel f/2.2 aperture camera is present at the frontside of the phone. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

HMD Global is yet to confirm on the launch date of Nokia 3.1 Plus for China. Currently, the company seems to be busy on releasing teasers for the upcoming Nokia X7 (Nokia 7.1 Plus) smartphone that is scheduled to go official. Probably, the Finnish firm will use the same platform to announce the Nokia 3.1 Plus or it could be unveiled separately.

In India, the Nokia 3.1 Plus has arrived in colors like Baltic, White and Blue. The base model of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,499 (~$156) in India. The handset may carry 999 Yuan pricing for the starting variant of the Nokia 3.1 Plus in China.

(source)