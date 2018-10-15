Buy Wearpai GT101 Smart Wristband For Only $16.49 On AliExpress

The market is brimming with all sorts of smartwatches that feature a touchscreen interface with capabilities to show your messages and calls from your phone. While these wearable computing devices boast an impressive array of other features as well, they don’t come cheap.

If you’ve restlessly been looking for a cost-effective, yet feature-rich smart wristband, it may interest you to know that the Wearpai GT101 has gone up for sale carrying a discounted price on AliExpress. Marketed as ‘your health secretary,’ the GT101 features a blood pressure monitor and a heart rate monitor that help you lead a healthier lifestyle.

You’d normally end up spending a lot of money on a smartwatch offering comparable features, but the Wearpai GT101 fitness tracker can now be yours at a considerably dropped price of just $16.49. This is a whopping 75% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $65.97.

The GT101 is an absolute bargain at this dropped price, given that it sports a square-shaped 0.96 inch OLED screen that allows you to view core health data at any time, anywhere. Moreover, it monitors your key body index 24-hours and whether you’re playing a sport or just resting, the device continues to keep a track of your heart rate.



The GT101 fitness tracker also records numerous movement details like steps, calories, and distance. Aside from that, it comes with an anti-lost feature that sends an alarm if you leave your mobile phone in a specific distance.

In a bid to ensure you sleep well and develop good living habits, the GT101 smartwatch monitors your total effective sleeping time along with your motion time every night. As if that weren’t enough to sweep fitness conscious people off their feet, it has a sedentary reminder as well that helps you develop scientific habits so that you can efficiently combat sub-health.

The device’s appealing color screen can display various shreds of information like incoming call remind, message remind, Whatsapp remind, Facebook remind etc. so that you never miss an important message or call. The device is compatible with IOS 8.4 (or above) and Android 4.4 (or above) and is backed by a robust 80Ah polymer rechargeable battery that delivers a use time of 5 days.

You can choose from 3 attractive color versions of the Wearpai GT101 smart wristband. On the downside, the aforesaid discount will only be valid for a limited period of time. With 5928 orders already placed at the time of writing, the promo is slated to come to an end in 2 days so just follow this link to avail the discount without wasting time.

