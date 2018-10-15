Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite global release nearing with Taiwan launch

After launching the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite smartphone in the previous month in China, the Chinese manufacturer had hinted the global release of the smartphone. Recent reports claim that the company is prepping up to launch the Mi 8 Lite phone in Taiwan. It is likely to hit the country during the Single’s Day 11.11 (Nov. 11) sales period.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite also known as Mi 8 Youth Edition is one of the first Xiaomi phones to sport gradient colors such as Twilight Gold and Dream Blue. It is also available in Deep Space Gray color in the home market.

The Mi 8 lite features a 6.26-inch IPS LCD notched screen that offers a screen-to-body ratio of slightly over 82 percent. It produces Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels and aspect ratio of 19:9. The Snapdragon 660 chipset is the driving force of the smartphone.

The Mi 8 Lite has a front-facing camera of 24-megapixel. The back panel of the phone is fitted with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup. The handset is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo and the latest version of MIUI. It receives power to perform from a 3,350mAh battery that carries support for Quick Charge 3.0 through USB-C port.

The base model of the phone features 64 GB of storage + 4 GB RAM. The other variants of the phone are 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM. These models are respectively priced at 1,399 Yuan (~$202), 1,699 Yuan (~$245) and 1,999 Yuan (~$289).

Xiaomi Taiwan is yet to confirm the launch of the Mi 8 Lite in the country. If the smartphone is really launching in the coming month in Taiwan, the company may release its teasers in the near future.