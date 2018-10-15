Buy DOOGEE S70 Gaming Rugged Smartphone For Just $299.99 On Banggood



DOOGEE took the wraps off its long-awaited S70 smartphone in August this year. The recently announced phone is expected to follow in the footsteps of its well-received precursors and garner huge popularity among smartphone lovers after hitting the store shelves.

In a bid to ensure cost-conscious buyers can get their hands on the S70, the Shenzhen-based handset manufacturer will be allowing those living on a tight budget to pre-order the smartphone at a dropped price on Banggood. As a result, you can now get your hands on the coveted phone at a reduced price of just $269.99 on the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck.

This is a noteworthy 10% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $299.99. Before we shed more light on the aforesaid discount and a free gift, let us take a gander at the features and specs that make the DOOGEE S70 an irresistible smartphone at this price.



The DOOGEE S70 smartphone features an eye-catching 5.99 inch IPS, LCD, FHD+ display with a 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection and is housed in a sturdy metal and plastic body.

The phone packs a powerful Helio P23, 8*Cortex-A53, up to 2.5GHz processor along with an ARM Mali G71 MP2 770MHz GPU under the hood for an uninterrupted viewing experience. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable onboard storage (up to 128GB).

On the photography front, the S70 houses a 12.0MP+5.0MP dual-camera setup with F/1.8 dual PDAF and LED Flash on the back. Up front, there’s a 16.0MP camera with F/2.0 and 80° wide-angle. Furthermore, it supports the recording of 1080p videos.

This DOOGEE-branded smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 5500mAh battery. Aside from that, it features a slew of highly useful sensors including a proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint scanner, gyroscope, and geomagnetic.

If that doesn’t impress you much, it may interest you to know that 10 lucky buyers will win a chance to get the DOOGEE Gamepad G1 absolutely free when they pre-order the black or red color version of the S70 rugged smartphone on Banggood. Regrettably, there were only 99 pieces of both the aforesaid color versions remaining at the time of writing.

In order to ensure you do not end up missing this opportunity to pre-order the DOOGEE S70 gaming rugged smartphone at a discounted price and win a free gift, all you need to do is to follow this link. Note that this promotion sale is slated to end on October 22nd.

