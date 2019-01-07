Buy DOOGEE-Branded Smartphones And Other Useful Items For Unbeatable Prices On DX

If you have explored the mobile phone market looking for a cost-effective handset that boasts an impressive array of features, DOOGEE might sound like a familiar name.

As part of its recently kicked-off promotion, DX (dealextreme.com) has teamed-up with DOOGEE to offer a wide selection of smartphone from the popular Spanish brand for as low as $59.99. Dubbed as ‘DOOGEE Phone Carnival,’ the promo has been split into multiple categories in a bid to expedite the search process.

Aside from a slew of other heavily discounted smartphones, the ‘DOOGEE Top Sellers’ category features the well-received DOOGEE X50, which was launched last year in March. The phone ships with 1GB of RAM and offers 8GB of internal storage capacity for you to save your favorite content.

Much to the delight of cost-conscious buyers who usually refrain from spending a fortune on a top-branded smartphone, the X50 can be yours for an unbeatable price of just $59.99. As if that weren’t enough, you can choose from black, blue and gold color versions.

A slew of recently launched smartphones from DOOGEE has been added to the next section called, ‘DOOGEE New Arrivals.’ Here you can find the S80, S80 Lite, S70, S70 Lite and various other smartphones carrying affordable price tags.

For example, the 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM model of the DOOGEE S80 Lite can now be yours if you are willing to shell out just $279.99 on DX. It is worth noting that a top-branded smartphone offering comparable memory capacity would normally cost you a bomb.

If you fancy accessorizing your handset without emptying your pocket, you can head straight to the ‘Top Phone Accessories’ section. This category is brimming with all sorts of useful, yet low-priced gadgets that can help you boost your phone’s performance or simply enhance its overall appearance.

In addition to DOOGEE-branded smartphones, the promo features a myriad of other products that have been placed under different categories like Top Consumer Electronics, Top Home & Office, Top Electrical & Tools, Top Automobiles & Motorcycles and Top Hobbies & Toys.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out all the reasonably-priced products available in the aforesaid categories. Moreover, you can sort the items on the basis of their popularity and other criteria like free shipping.