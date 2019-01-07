Xiaomi’s Poco F1 gets two new skins in India — Matte Yellow and Matrix Black

Last year, Xiaomi launched a new brand named Pocophone (aka Poco in India) and the first smartphone under that brand — Poco F1 aiming to take on the ‘premium affordable’ segment in emerging markets.

Now, the company has launched two new skins for the same smartphone which comes in Matte Yellow and Matrix Black colors. Both skins are available for purchase for Rs. 299 through online marketplace Flipkart and Mi.com.

Prior to the launch of these two new skins, the company was already selling four skins for Poco F1 in India — Ebony Wood, Black Sandstone, Dark Camo, and Black Leather.

Additionally, the company has revealed in its forum that it is still working on offering Widevine L1 support. Previously, the company had faced criticism due to the lack of Widevine L1 support which prevents users from streaming HD content on the phone.

While Xiaomi has said that it’s still working on solving that issue, it has not provided any specific timeline for this fix. Previously, the Chinese company had promised to offer the Widevine L1 support by the end of 2018.

The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor and comes with LiquidCool technology.

It has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor, coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor on the back panel. On the front side, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera powered with AI for capturing enhanced selfie shots.

The phone comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage, depending on the variant. It runs on MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

