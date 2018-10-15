Lenovo S5 Pro with dual cameras takes on Honor 8x

After comparing it with the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Lenovo Vice President has pointed the guns towards Honor 8X. He has shared some new posters detailing S5 Pro’s camera abilities and has compared it with the recently launched, Honor 8X. Lenovo Vice President, Chang Cheng can be seen emphasising on the Lenovo S5 Pro’s ability to shoot in the night. It could be an essential selling point for the upcoming Lenovo S5 Pro.

A similar kind of teaser was posted last week along with the announcement of the official launch date on October 18. Lenovo S5 Pro carriers dual 20 megapixels + 12 megapixels camera with improved night shots. Users can see more crisp and detailed pictures from the upcoming Lenovo S5 Pro rear shooter.

Additionally, it is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. It will run on Android 8.1 Oreo and supports 3500 mAh battery. It carries 6.18 inch of full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. There will be multiple storage variants of 3/64GB, 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB Internal storage variants. It has expandable memory slot of up to 128 GB via microSD card.

It measures 154.5×75.45×7.7mm weighing over 160 grams. It will host a 12 megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera on the rear while another 8-megapixel camera will be present on the front side. In connectivity, there’s a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS.

As per the listing on TENAA Lenovo S5 Pro will appear in five different colour options of Black, Red, Gold, Silver and White.

Its starting price will be around 1399 Yuan as like of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Honor 8X. It will directly compete against the both Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (Youth) and Honor 8X.

