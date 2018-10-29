Meizu Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Lenovo S5 Pro: Specs Comparison

While it became hard to find a good smartphone under €100, great devices sold at prices from €100 to €200 increased a lot in the last period. Meizu Note 8, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Lenovo S5 Pro are currently among the best alternatives on this price range which is, in my opinion, the most affordable one allowing to get a valid and well-balanced phone. Here is a specs comparison between them.

Meizu Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Lenovo S5 Pro

Meizu Note 8 Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Lenovo S5 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 153.6 x 75.5 x 7.9 mm 157.9 x 76.4 x 8.2 mm 154.5 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm, 170 grams DISPLAY 6.0 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, IPS LCD 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, IPS LCD 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246 pixels, 402 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 64 GB 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM , 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8 Oreo, Flyme OS Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, ZUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.0

Dual 20 + 2 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 20 MP f/1.8 and f/2.6

Dual 20 + 8 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 3600 mAh, Fast charging with mCharge 4000 mAh 3500 mAh, Fast Charging 18W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

There is not really a device which is more beautiful or has a way better build quality than each other in this trio. Lenovo S5 Pro has definitely the most original aesthetics, but it is all about tastes. All of these devices feature a full metal unibody design just like most of the lower-midrange phones released in the market in the last 2-3 years. So, nothing surprising but nothing disappointing at the same time.

Display

There are no important differences between the displays of these handsets as well. If you like to have the thinnest bezels, then you should choose Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro or Lenovo S5 Pro, while if you hate notches, you should choose Meizu Note 8. All of them are IPS panel with the same resolution and a similar screen size.

Specs & Software

Under the hood, these devices feature similar components as well. As Meizu Note 8 packs a Snapdragon 632 and its opponents boast a more powerful Snapdragon 636, you should go for the Redmi Note 6 Pro or Lenovo S5 Pro if you care about having the best performance. All the software sides of these handsets are highly customized, with the user interfaces Flyme OS, MIUI and ZUI, respectively.

Camera

The most satisfying camera department belongs to the Lenovo S5 Pro. It has a total of four cameras: two on the front and two on the back. The rear cameras have a bright aperture, high resolutions and they also support 2x optical zoom. Further, there is a dual front camera with amazing performances when there is light, which can also capture depth information.

Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the champion of battery life as it packs a 4000 mAh battery which can achieve up to 2 days of usage on a single charge. The battery is supported by a wonderful optimization which makes it last even longer. However, it does not charge so fastly, so if you want a phone that charges rapidly you should choose Meizu Note 8.

Price

You can find all of these devices with a price tag of about €200/$227, which is a very affordable price for handsets like these. Given its better camera department and its stereo speakers, for me, Lenovo S5 Pro is the winner of the comparison. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro takes the second place with its big and long lasting battery.

Meizu Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Lenovo S5 Pro: PROs and CONS

Meizu Note 8

PROs

Good camera

Affordable price

Nice design

CONS

No micro SD

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

PROs

Good hardware

Nice selfie cameras

Big battery

Affordable

CONS

Same old design

Lenovo Z5

PROs

Original design

Good hardware

Very nice cameras

Stereo speakers

CONS