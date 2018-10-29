Meizu explains why it won’t release a 5G phone alongside other big names next year

Recently, U.S-based chipmaker Qualcomm announced during its 4G/5G summit, a list of OEMs that were described as committed partners for 5G rollout next year. The list contains popular brands such as ASUS, Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, HMD, HTC, Sony, Sharp, LG and Motorola. Others include Fujitsu, computer networking firm Netgear, wireless communications equipment maker Sierra and a couple of names that don’t sound familiar as far as mobile phones are concerned. One name that was conspicuously missing is innovative Chinese brand Meizu.

Meizu has been very vibrant in releasing smartphones with eye-catching design since the return of founder and current president Huang Zhang. A fan posed the question as to why the company isn’t among those who are expected to release a 5G-enabled phone in 2019. Mr Zhang’s response did confirm that Meizu isn’t going to release a 5G phone next year. The CEO clarified that the first wave of 5G infrastructure will be on trial basis. He also promised that the company will definitely launch a 5G mobile phone at the appropriate stage.

Read Also: Oppo attains 5G connectivity support with a customised version of Oppo R15

Qualcomm says its Snapdragon X50 modem will power the 5G technology on phone. The company is also working closely with telecommunication equipment manufacturers like Fujitsu, and several carriers in order to get the infrastructure running as early as possible. Widespread and efficient 5G connectivity is not likely going to be achievable next year. So, 5G phones next year may just be a marketing gimmick.

(via)