OnePlus sends out invite for OnePlus 6T China launch

The OnePlus 6T will be unveiled today in a few hours in New York. It will then be announced in India tomorrow. If you reside in China, OnePlus has sent out invites for an event on the 5th of November and the invites clearly state the event is for the OnePlus 6T launch.

The OnePlus 6T will be the second flagship phone from the Chinese manufacturer this year. OnePlus began the tradition of launching two flagships per year in 2016. The first in this line of second flagships is the OnePlus 3T and it was followed by the OnePlus 5T released last year.

According to those who have received the invite to the event, OnePlus may also announce some other products alongside the phone. We already know it will launch a new backpack but China may be getting more than just that.

The OnePlus 6T will be powered by the same chipset as the OnePlus 6 which is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor but that’s sort of where the similarities end. The new phone will have a new display design with a much smaller notch. It will also have an under-display fingerprint scanner and ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.

The removal of the audio jack is said to bring some benefits such as a bigger battery capacity. The 6T will run OxyegnOS (HydrogenOS for China) based on Android 9 Pie, have dual rear cameras, and have support for fast charging.

