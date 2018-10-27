OnePlus 5/5T gets Project Treble support in the latest OxygenOS 5.1.6 update

OnePlus is rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 5 and 5T devices. The latest firmware brings many new changes including few bug fixes and new features. Majorly, OnePlus has added a support of Project Treble for both the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Aside from new features, OnePlus has also added October Security Patch 2018 with several security improvement and measures. In total, there are 26 fixes for vulnerabilities found in the Android operating system.

OnePlus took several months to roll out the Project Treble on a Stable build as it is available since June on the OxygenOS beta channel. Furthermore, the update has added a support of VoLTE for IDEA cellular network in India. You can have a look at the official changelog of the update:

Supported Project Treble;

Supported IDEA India VoLTE (Default On);

Improved Bluetooth stability for phone calls;

Updated Android security patch to 2018.10.

Project Treble will allow developers to boot a generic Android image. Ultimately, it will help OEM to update the device faster along with the ease of development to custom ROM developers. Now, OnePlus users can see some more out of the box development from third party develoeprs. OnePlus announced the inclusion of Project Treble while launching the OxygenOS 5.1.5 update some time ago.

Other OEMs like Essential and Huawei have already rolled out Project Treble support for their high-end devices.

The update is rolling out to all the OnePlus 5/5T units, it may take some time to reach your device. We suggest you keep your device charged at least upto 50% while performing an upgrade.

Additionally, OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 6T with all new waterdrop display and on-screen fingerprint sensor. The new device is coming our way on October 29th at a launch event in New York City. Though its India unveil will happen on October 30.

