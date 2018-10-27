Xiaomi to hit UK smartphone market in November before heading for the US

As revealed earlier in few reports, Xiaomi is going to make an official debut in the UK smartphone market in November. In the past, Xiaomi has already indicated its expansion plans when they partnered with Three UK. The world’s fourth largest brand has further plans to launch its products and services in the US after hitting the European shores.

After breaking records in its homeland and countries like India, now the Chinese smartphone maker is set for release in major European nations. Xiaomi will launch its new “flagship” smartphone in the UK along with the various smart home Mi products from November 8th. Users would be able to buy the new Xiaomi products from online and offline retailers.

As per the old reports, it is believed Xiaomi products will be available both online and offline in the region. Additionally, Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi experience store in the Westfield London shopping center on November 10. Later, the expansion spree will continue in other countries like Spain, France, Italy, and a few other European markets. In the UK, Wilkin Lee will be the sales and marketing director at Xiaomi. The new Xioami UK team will be hosting a Mi Community London treasure hunt on October 27th.

Xiaomi is trying hard to launch their products in the US, but ongoing trade war is giving it some challenges. So, after a successful launch in Europe, Xiaomi is undoubtedly going to head over to the US market.

Currently, Xiaomi has not confirmed that which smartphones are going to launch in the new market, but chances of Mi Mix 3 and Mi Mix 8 Pro are more.

Xiaomi has a great chance to endeavor the European market before hitting the US market. Moreover, Xiaomi is also talking about its expansion to Ireland as they have planned a launch event on November 1.

Similarly, OnePlus is also opening its arms and is launching its OnePlus 6T in the UK, France, and other European countries. It is rumored that they have joined hands with T-Mobile for the launch of OnePlus 6T in the US.

How many of you are waiting for its official European Launch?

