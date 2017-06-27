Xiaomi Redmi 4 Sales In India Cross 1 Million In 30 days!

Xiaomi continues to make rapid progress in India as indicated by the company’s smartphone sales record in the Asian country. Recently, it was revealed that Xiaomi is the most preferred brand in India, overtaking Apple and Samsung to the top spot. That preference has reflected in the sales of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 which was launched in India recently. Xiaomi India has now revealed that the company sold over a million Redmi 4 units in just 30 days. This revelation was made by Manu Jain, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director via his Twitter handle.

If we are to trace the history of Xiaomi products in India, then it will be better understood why these sales figures are encouraging. Just a few months back, the Redmi Note 4 went up on sales and the product sales crossed 1 million units in 45 days. The number of days needed to surpass the 1 million mark has further shrunken which further shows the fast growing popularity of the Xiaomi brand.

#Redmi4: 1+ Mn units within 1st month ✌️ Thank you all for your love & support 😇 RT if you love our Redmi phones. @RedmiIndia @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/V2CXj00vLm — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 27, 2017

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is a budget smartphone which was launched in November last year but was launched in India mid-May. The model sports a 5-inch display with 1080 pixel resolution. The Redmi 4 is available in three versions in India, with the mid version packing an Octa-core Snapdragon 435 chip, 3GB RAM as well as 32GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 8,999. On the other hand, the base model features a Snapdragon 435 processor and is equipped with 2GB of RAM as well as 16GB of internal storage with a price tag of Rs 6,999. A topmost 4GB + 64GB version with same SoC will go on sale by the end of June. All versions have microSD slots for expansion of the internal storage and pack a large 4,100mAh battery which is enough to ensure some extended hours of usage. You can check out our Redmi 4 Review to know more about the model that has shattered records in India.

