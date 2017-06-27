Motorola Moto Z2 Play launches in China & We Were Right About The Price

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Lenovo’s Motorola has launched the Moto Z2 Play in its home country, China and just as we reported a week ago, it keeps the ¥3299 (~$484) price tag of its predecessor.

The Moto Z2 Play arrives in China with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 5.5-inches 1080p Super AMOLED display from Samsung. It is powered by a Snapdragon 626 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz.

The Moto Z2 Play has seen subtle changes in its design with the most important being its new 5.9mm thick all-metal body. That thinner design comes at the expense of a smaller 3000mAh battery.

There is a 12MP dual-pixel sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. The camera has laser autofocus, dual tone led flash and can record in slow motion at 120fps. The front camera is a 5MP wide-angle sensor with a f/2.2 aperture. It also gets a dual-LED flash.

Other features of the Moto Z2 Play include NFC, fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support (nano-only) and a splash resistant coating. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Like the original Moto Z Play, the Z2 Play also has support for Moto Mods. There is the Hasselblad camera mod, the JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker mod, the InstaShare projector mod, the battery mod (not the new one) and Moto Shells. The Moto gamepad mod is not available. We don’t know if it isn’t just not available yet or it won’t be released in China at all.

The Moto Z2 Play will go on sale on July 5 at 10:00 AM for ¥3299 (~$484).

