Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Official Details Leak Hinting at Galaxy S8-Like Design, Plus Likely Renders

There is no doubt as of this moment that Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Mix 2 this year with a similar high screen-to-body ratio as featured on the first-gen Mi Mix. The Chinese tech company also hinted that the Mi Mix 2 will be designed by Phillippe Starck who masterminded the Mi Mix’s design. But we still haven’t heard much about the Mi Mix 2 design until now.

A leaked Xiaomi document to developers has shared some light on the design of the Mi Mix 2. The document recognised the innovative design of the Mix 2 and even mentioned the popularisation of the design by Samsung. Mention was also made of the LG G6 which also used a similar full-screen. The document then went on to state as a leader in full-display mobile phone technology, Xiaomi will introduce in the near future more full-screen phones with a larger display and higher screen ratio. The purpose of the document seems to be the effect the new design will have on the mobile phone software and the write-up drew developers’ attention to two aspects; larger screen aspect ratio and a virtual navigation key.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix was released in October last year with a 6.4-inch display which accounted for 91.3% of the screen and a 17:9 aspect ratio. The MiMix 2 display may not really be larger in size but the screen-to-body ratio may likely be increased to 93%as well as the aspect ratio as indicated o the leaked document. The Mi Mix featured a virtual navigation key and also uses a Cantilever piezoelectric ceramic technology which replaces the traditional earpiece. On the Mix 2, Xiaomi is said to partner with AAC technologies who will develop a better new generation technology known as AAC actuator which would be used for the ear piece sound output. The AAC actuator is said to achieve a better screen sound especially at low frequency. It also works better with the 3GPP standard.

In a similar vein, a couple of purported renders of a Xiaomi model believed to be the Mix 2 have appeared online showing the design is somehow similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8. The device looks a little smaller than the 6.4-inch display the Mi Mix featured, making the renders not so likely to be the Mix 2. It is still too early to start getting the renders of the concept flagship since it won’t be launched until most likely the fourth quarter.

There are talks of the renders being those of the Redmi Pro 2 but then, that is a mid-ranger. Putting this kind of design on the Redmi Pro 2 will make its price way higher than usual. The renders are also said to likely to be those of the Mi 6 Plus which is expected to be launched soon. The leaker only mentioned that this wasn’t the Galaxy S8 but MIUI mysterious new machine. So, we can’t say which of the Xiaomi models would pack this design but it sure looks like some interesting things are ahead.

