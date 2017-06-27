Vivo Announces FunTouch OS 3.1 Based on Android 7.1 Nougat

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo has announced a new version of its custom FunTouch OS which will be based on the latest version of Android. FunTouch OS 3.1 is said to be based on Android 7.1 Nougat and will start rolling out to eligible devices over the next couple of months.

The eligible phones include the Vivo X9Plus, X9, Xplay6, X7, X7 Plus, Xplay5A, Xplay5 5S/Xplay5 Elite/Xplay5 Ultimate. The Vivo X9 and X9 Plus will be the first to be updated. Update should start rolling out to the X9 Plus on the 18th of July and to the X9 on the 31st of July.

Before the final update, Vivo says it will push out random beta updates to the X9 Plus, X9 and Xplay6 for testing. It also apologizes for the delay in roll out to devices as it is working on releasing an update that works well instead of rushing and putting out one filled with bugs.

