ASUS Zenfone 4 Series Lineup Leaked, New Zenfone Selfie Coming Too

ASUS Kicked off the year with its Zenfone AR at CES 2017. The phone is not only the first 8GB RAM phone in the world, it’s also the first device to support VR (Google Daydream) and AR (Google Tango). In addition to the Zenfone AR, the Zenfone 4 series will also be the focus for the Taiwanese company. A new leak has revealed the lineup for the new series.

In the past few weeks, we have seen a number of new ASUS devices on TENAA and from some other sources. However, this new leak reveals the devices that will get the Zenfone 4 name.

Zenfone 4 Max (ZC554KL): We already saw this device get its Bluetooth certification. Device ID is listed ASUS_X00ID which is the same as its model number. Zenfone 4 Pro: This device is still unknown but since it gets the Pro suffix, we presume it will be a more powerful variant of the Zenfone 4 itself. Device ID is ASUS_Z01GD_1 and model number is ASUS_Z01GD. Zenfone 4 Selfie: The first Zenfone Selfie was released back in 2015. It had a 13MP camera on the rear and another 13MP front facing camera with its own dual LED flash. The Zenfone 4 Selfie is the second phone with the selfie name but instead of calling it the Zenfone Selfie 2, we think this name is better to prevent confusion and allow for a more uniform naming scheme. We expect it to have a superb selfie camera as the name implies. Zenfone 4 (ZE554KL): This is definitely the main Zenfone 4. The listing shows there will be two variants (possibly regional). One has Device ID ASUS_Z01KD_1 with corresponding model number ASUS_Z01KDA and the other has Device ID ASUS_Z01KD_2 with model number ASUS_Z01KD. The specs are unknown but we expect a mid-range chip like that of last year, probably the Snapdragon 626. Zenfone 4V: This is an entirely new device as ASUS hasn’t released a Zenfone 3V or Zenfone 2V or Zenfone V in the past. Device ID and model number is ASUS-A006.

There is a chance that there will be more variants. As you can see, there is no Zenfone 4 Deluxe in the list above neither is there a Zenfone 4 Laser. ASUS says it will announce the new line next month.

Which of these phones are you most excited about? Let us know in the comment box.

