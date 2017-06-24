Another Moto G5S Plus Photo Render Leaks, Reveals New Color

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A couple of renders of the Moto G5S Plus had leaked a while back showing the device will be available in four different colour variants. The colours on display include Gold, Grey, Silver model with White front and Gold model with a white display bezels. A new render has leaked showing there is likely to be another colour variant which will have a Grey body and a Gold colour upfront on the display bezels.

The design of the new render is exactly the same as the earlier ones, showing a dual rear camera setup among other features. The tipster also revealed a few specs of the Moto G5S Plus including a 3,068mAh battery and what looks like the price in India which will likely fall between Rs. 18,999 – Rs. 19,999 ($295 – $310).

#Dual cam, 3068mAh battery and a NICE Rs18999 to Rs 19999 price? The #motoG5S+ has you covered. pic.twitter.com/Cw2G97IulZ — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 15, 2017

The Moto G5s Plus is expected to be launched along with the Moto G5S but the specifications of both models are still unknown. They join a growing list of models Lenovo is expected to release this year under the Moto line. Other models like the Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, and Moto X4 are all expected this year. With such long lineup of models in the works, there is absolutely no doubt that Lenovo is really serious about focusing on the Moto brand to help its smartphone business which isn’t yet as successful as the PC arm.

