Europe Will Get The ASUS Zenfone 3 Zoom as The Zenfone Zoom S in July

ASUS unveiled the third iteration of its camera-cenric Zoom series at CES this year. Called the Zenfone 3 Zoom, the new phone packs dual rear cameras in a design similar to that of the iPhone 7 Plus.

A few months later, there was news of a Zenfone Zoom S that was said to feature the same specs as the Zenfone 3 Zoom save for a smaller 5.2”/5.0” display. Turns out both phones are one and the same. Actually a case of different names for different markets. The Zenfone Zoom S is already available in Indonesia and it has the same ZE553KL model number as the Zenfone 3 Zoom.

The next stop for the Zenfone Zoom S is Europe and it will be arriving next month for €469. The phone has a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a Snapdragon 625 processor and a massive 5000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. RAM is 4GB and storage is 64GB.

The highlight of the phone is its dual rear cameras. One is a 12MP sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and the the other is another 12MP sensor with a f/2.8 aperture and 2.3X optical zoom. ASUS’ SuperPixel ™ Technology is present to help you take stunning pictures even in low-light conditions. There is also portrait mode present, OIS and EIS. The front facing camera is a 13MP sensor.

The Zenfone Zoom S has ASUS’s SonicMaster technology for High-Res audio. It has dual-SIM support and can accept up to 2TB cards. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone was announced with Android Marshmallow but a Nougat update should be on the way.

The €469 price is however close to the €499 price for the newly announced OnePlus 5, so the ASUS may face a stiff competition.

