The LG V30 Will Have A Glass Back & Support Wireless Charging

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Latest report says the LG V30 may be announced at IFA Berlin 2017. Although the event is scheduled to start on September 1 and run through to September 6, the launch is said to be on August 31.We presume it will be unveiled at a sort of pre-event before IFA begins.

The LG V30 will be the third in the V-series and will be LG’s first Snapdragon 835 phone. According to leakster @OnLeaks, the LG V30 will be sporting a new design.

According to my sources, #LGV30 will support wireless charging and thus, very likely have glass back. Still have dual rear cam and rear FPS. — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) June 23, 2017

Unlike its predecessors which both have metal backs, the LG V30 will swap it for glass. The change in material also means the V30 gets wireless charging support. Other details mentioned by OnLeaks include the presence of dual rear cameras and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

Some say the change to glass is a move by LG to unify the design language of its flagships. The LG G6 and its newly announced siblings sport glass backs but only the G6 Plus supports wireless charging.

READ MORE: Latest Google Pixel 2 Concept Renders Are Inspired By LG G6

There is no mention of the LG V30 having a secondary display but since the feature has become associated with the V-series, it should have irrespective of the bezel-less design it is gunning for.

An early design of the LG V30 showed a secondary display that slides out from beneath the main one. A new take on secondary displays but one that appears to have been ditched by LG. The display for the V30 will also, for the first time be OLED.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: