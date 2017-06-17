ASUS ZC554KL Gets Bluetooth Certification, Likely Zenfone 4 Max

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ASUS announced that the Zenfone 4 series will launch in July, months after it was supposed to be announced. While we won’t go into ASUS’ confusing naming scheme (there was a Zenfone 4 released in 2014), a new ASUS phone with model number X00ID recently got certified by the Wi-FI Alliance.

The ASUS X00ID was also seen getting certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group on Thursday and was filed along with another ASUS phone with model number ZC554KL. Since the model number is similar to that of the Zenfone 3 Max (ZC553KL), we believe it is the Zenfone 4 Max.

The Zenfone 3 Max launched with a 5.5-inch FHD display, a Snapdragon 430 SoC and 4GB RAM. It also had a 4100mAh battery. This year, the Zenfone 4 Max will feature the same display protected by a 2.5D glass. It will be available with 3GB RAM model, have a 4GB RAM version too and launch with Android 7.1.1.

READ MORE: ASUS Zenfone AR: World’s First 8GB RAM Phone Goes on Sale For 5600 Yuan ($825)

The Snapdragon 430 will be swapped out for either a Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660 processor. It is also rumored to have dual rear cameras.

We should expect the full Zenfone lineup next month but they most likely won’t go on sale until later.

(Source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: