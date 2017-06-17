HTC U11 Selling Faster Than The One M9 & HTC 10

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A report from a Taiwanese media, Focus Taiwan says the HTC U11 is delivering strong sales. The new HTC flagship was unveiled in May and has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 powering it.

The U11 is reported to be selling better than the M9 and the HTC 10 according to Chang Chia-lin, HTC’s President of Smartphones and Connected Devices Division. He also mentioned that supply issues plaguing the phone will be sorted in early July.

The Chairwoman of the Taiwan-based company, Cher Wang said during a shareholders meeting that next year (sales) results will be satisfactory. HTC has struggled in the smartphone department in the last couple of years which has led to losses. Last year it recorded a loss of NT$10.6 billion (US$349 million).

The company is however the top in the VR game as the HTC Vive is the best selling VR headset in the market right now.

The HTC U11 may be selling well in the few markets where it is currently available but once global availability begins, it will compete with phones like the upcoming OnePlus 5, Galaxy Note 8 and the second-gen Google Pixels, one of which it is building.

