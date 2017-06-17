Snapdragon 660 Powered Sharp FS8016 Seen on Geekbench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Snapdragon 660 debuted in the OPPO R11 and R11 Plus last week. And we expect other manufacturers to pick up the new mid-range processor for their phones. The Moto X4 speculated to launch later this month will be powered by it and a Geekbench listing shows it will be in a new Sharp FS8016 phone.

The Sharp FS8016 was spotted on Geekbench yesterday and it is listed as having the SDM 660 under its hood. It appears Qualcomm has already started using its new naming system.

The Sharp FS8016 runs Android 7.1.1 and has 4GB of RAM. No other info about the phone is available. The device scores 1656 points on the single-core test and 5244 on the multi-core test. These scores are in line with that of the OPPO R11 (single-core test = 1607, multi-core test = 5823).

It will be interesting to know the other features of the Sharp FS8016. Will it have a bezel-less display? What resolution will it be, 1080p or Quad HD? And will it have the Emopa AI assistant that launched with the Aquos R? We will have to wait for a TENAA or GFXBench listing to get answers to some of the questions above.

(Source, via)

