Android 7.0 Update Now Available for Original Mi Max

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Mi Max 2 might not seem like much of an upgrade but it does bring a number of new features, one being Android Nougat. The original was stuck on Android Marshmallow for a while until now.

Android 7.0 is rolling out in form of a MIUI 8.5.1 update to the Mi Max. The report comes from a Facebook Group “Greek Xiaomi Lovers” with screenshots as proof. Apart from the bump in Android version number, the update also brings May’s security patch, a more efficient CPU allocation and some app lock features.

The screenshot also shows that the version with the update is the 3GB RAM variant with a Snapdragon 650 processor. We have no info about the 4GB RAM + Snapdragon 652 Prime version.

The Mi Max has a 6.44-inch display, a 16MP rear camera, and a 5MP front facing shooter. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot that accepts up to 256GB microSD card. There is also a rear mounted fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Surge S2 Mass Production to Begin in Q3, May Power Xiaomi Mi 6c, 6s

Do you own the Mi Max or the Mi Max Prime? Have you received the update? Please let us know what you think of it in the comment box.

(Source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: