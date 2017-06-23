Xiaomi Surge S2 Mass Production to Begin in Q3, May Power Xiaomi Mi 6c, 6s

In February, Xiaomi had introduced its in-house chipset named as Surge S1. It was introduced through the Xiaomi Mi 5c phone. The chipset was after more than two years of development. Fresh information that has appeared this morning states that Xiaomi is now working on its second-generation in-house chipset that is expected to arrive as Surge S2.

The Surge S1 was manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). It was built with 28nm manufacturing process. With few months of launching the Surge S1, the Chinese company has begun working on its successor. Rumors have it that the mass production of Surge S2 chips will begin soon, revealed a Taiwanese publication by citing Chinese media.

Xiaomi has conducted sampling of its upcoming Surge S2 chip. TSMC will be manufacturing the new chipset and it will be built with 16nm process technology. Its mass production is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year. Since the Surge S1 powered the Xiaomi Mi 5c, speculations are rife that the upcoming Surge S2 would be present under the hood of Xiaomi Mi 6c and 6s. Both the smartphones are rumored to debut in the last quarter of 2017.

The Xiaomi Surge S1 is an octa-core processor that feature four Cortex A53 cores running at 2.2 GHz and another four Cortex A53 cores working at 1.4 GHz. It is coupled with Mali-T860 MP4 chipset and features Cat. 4 LTE modem. It supports LPDDR3 RAM and eMMC 5.0 storage. In terms of performance, it is not on par or better than the Snapdragon 625 chipset (built with 14nm process). Hence, there is a possibility that the Surge S2 could be as powerful as the Snapdragon 625 or 652 SoC. It seems that it will take some for Xiaomi to manufacture a higher-end chip that can power a flagship phone.

