ASUS ZenFone Pegasus 4A Dual Cam Phone Renders, Specifications, Pricing Leaked

ASUS is yet to announce its ZenFone 4 series smartphones. However, rumors hint that the Taiwanese company will soon launch couple of smartphones from the new ZenFone 4 series. The ZenFone 4 Max has recently Bluetooth SIG certification which indicates it may launch. Today, another unreleased and budget friendly ASUS phone with dual rear cameras has been in leaked images. Also, it specifications and pricing have also surfaced.

The images show the phone may come with polycarbonate body. Below the display is its physical Home button. The rear panel has a dual camera module at its top-left corner. It features a 3.5mm audio jack on its topside and the bottom side has a microUSB port placed between two external speakers.

The ASUS Pegasus 4A features a 5-inch display that supports an HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. One of the evidences that show that it is a mid-range phone is that it is powered by MediaTek MT6737V chipset. The ZenFone 3 Max, ZenFone Pegasus 3 and several other smartphones from Chinese companies like Leagoo, Oukitel, Umidigi and so on are powered with this chipset.

The MediaTek chip on Pegasus 4A is supported by 3 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 32 GB. Its frontal camera is of 5-megapixel. The rear side is fitted with a dual camera module that includes a 13-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone is running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and is packed with a 4,100mAh battery.

Even though it is a smartphone with low specifications, it is rumored to arrive with a slightly costlier pricing of 1,799 Yuan (~$263). The probable reason behind increased pricing of the phone could be because of its dual rear camera system. It measures 144.26 x 71.26 x 9.1mm and its weight is 160 grams.

The MediaTek chip powered ASUS Pegasus 4A will be aimed towards Asian and European markets. With MTK onboard, it is unlikely to launch with in the U.S. because of its incompatibility with LTE bands in the U.S. Since a lot of details of the smartphone has appeared even before its launch, it is likely that the Pegasus 4A may debut in July.

