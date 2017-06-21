The OnePlus 5 Uses The Exact Same Display As The OnePlus 3T

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Early reviews of the OnePlus 5 have been flooding the internet since its announcement yesterday. Over the course of the next couple of days we are bound to keep learning more about the new flagship.

Leakster @rquandt got a review unit yesterday and decided to check out what makes up the OnePlus 5. Using system information app AIDA64, he was able to find out that the OnePlus 5 uses the same Samsung s6e3fa5 display as the OnePlus 3T.

So yeah, the #OnePlus5 has the exact same Samsung S6E3FA5 display that was used in the OnePlus 3T apparently pic.twitter.com/HhH3chSyn5 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 21, 2017

His finding was corroborated by tech reviewer @Nicole_Scooter and another twitter user @evil_pro_. The latter provided a screenshot of the AIDA 64 app running on the OnePlus 3T.

Since both phones use the same display resolution and size, this is not unusual. The only new addition is support for DCI-P3 screen calibration and the use of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5.

sRGB isn’t a new feature. Although it wasn’t originally available for the OnePlus 3, it was later pushed out as an OTA update for it.

The OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch FHD optic AMOLED. It comes with a Snapdragon 835 processor and is available with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There are dual rear cameras on the back and a 3300mAh battery under the hood.

