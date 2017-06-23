Nokia Launches New Smartwatches, Weighing Scale & Blood Pressure Monitor

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Nokia has made a foray into the smartwatch and fitness wearable sector with the unveiling of a couple of its fitness gadgets which includes a smartwatch, weighing scale, blood pressure monitor and a sleep tracker. The move may be unconnected with the recent acquisition of popular watchmaker Withings. The new gadgets come with affordable prices with the cheapest being the activity and sleep tracker called Go, which will cost £39.95.

The most interesting gadgets should be the Nokia branded smartwatches which include a mid-range Nokia Steel and a high-end Nokia Steel HR. The Nokia Steel smartwatch has a traditional watch face but comes with sleep and activity tracking features. The mid-range smartwatch can also sync with a custom phone app and the weighing scale which was also unveiled.

On the other hand, the Nokia Steel HR has a more refined look which s quite similar to the Steel but comes with more features such as a heart rate monitor, ability to receive text, calls and event alerts. The Steel HR also has a sleep cycle analysis tool. As for battery life, the smartwatch can last up to 25 days on a full charge, something which sets it apart from the Apple Watch. A third wearable gadget is the Nokia Go which is a basic activity tracker that comes in different colours with a rubber strap and looks similar to Fitbit wearable.

As far as the prices go, the Nokia Steel is priced at £119, while the Nokia Steel HR is priced at £169.95. The Nokia Go is the cheapest with a price tag of £39.95. The Nokia Weighing scale that can also calculate BMI will retail for £59.95 while the hi-tech Blood Pressure Monitor costs £109.95. All the gadgets will connect to the New Nokia Health Mate app which is already available for download on iOS and Android app store. The smartwatches, BP monitor and Weighing scale are said to become available in the market as from September.

