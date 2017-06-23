OnePlus 5 Teardown Shows Sealing Design, Strong Build

OnePlus 5 is now available in multiple regions such as the U.S., Canada, China and India. It is the first phone from the company to come with dual rear cameras and it is driven by the most potent mobile chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. The SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. Within few days of its launch, the OnePlus 5 has been criticized for using the same display as its predecessor, for cheating on benchmarking apps, for its resemblance with iPhone 7 Plus and lower optical zoom on its camera than promised. My Fix Guide has done a comprehensive teardown of the newly launch OnePlus 5 to reveal its innards.

The teardown begins by removing the SIM card tray. Then, a T1 Torx screwdriver is used to remove the two screws that are located near the USB Type-C port at the bottom side of the phone. The back cover is released from the fuselage by sliding a crowbar along the edge of the display. Since the rear cover is connected to the motherboard, it cannot be completely removed.

The battery connect and USB-C cable can be disconnected after removing the screw for the metal plate that secures them. Plenty of metal contacts are present on the rear cover of the phone. The USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack is also affixed on the rear shell. These two items can be removed by unscrewing the four screws that secure them. The 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port of the OnePlus 5 is different from its predecessor.

The top part of the fuselage is occupied by the motherboard. At the center is the battery and the lower part is occupied by the loudspeaker module. This suggest that OnePlus has used the often-used three-part design for adding these parts. After removing some screws and graphite sticker. After disconnecting the cable that goes to the motherboard, it can be removed. The dual rear cameras are present without any adhesive. The rear-facing dual cameras of OnePlus 5 utilizes a Sony IMX398 16-megapixel f/1.7 aperture wide angle lens. along with a Sony IMX350 20-megapixel f/2.6 aperture telephoto lens that offers 1.6x optical zoom.

The microphone is attached with glue which can be easily removed and the bottom loudspeaker can be removed by unscrewing 8 screws. The board that is placed at the bottom is quite thin and fixed to the fuselage by using adhesive. Hence, it requires some time to remove it.

By pulling off the green tap, the battery which fixed to the fuselage using two-side adhesive can be removed. It has a 3,300mAh battery Li-Po 3.8V battery that is provided by ATL. Its model number is BLP637. It supports 5V/4A DASH rapid charging function. To conclude, OnePlus has used a lot of sealing for the internal components and also for the rear cover. Such sealing design is only seen in smartphones of some companies like Apple, Samsung, OPPO and Vivo. However, some of the connectors including rear camera connector that are not fixed by metal plate can easily go loose.

