OnePlus 5 Tortured with Scratch, Burn and Bend Tests; Find Out How Durable is it

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

One of the most awaited flagship smartphone of 2017, the OnePlus 5, has been officially announced. It seems that several days before the official announcement, OnePlus had pre-production units for the purpose of reviewing to multiple online publications. JerryRigEverything, a YouTuber who is well-known for performing various kinds of torture tests on smartphones to check its durability has also performed a torture test on OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 Scratch Test

OnePlus 5’s 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. In the scratch test, the display remains intact even when at Level 6 on the Mohs scale. However, visible scratches with deeper groove can be seen at Level 7. The HTC U Ultra with sapphire screen scratched at Level 8. The selfie camera of the phone is also placed under the Gorilla Glass 5 which gives it all the protection it needs. The metal earpiece can be scratched with few attempts.

As far as OnePlus 5, the durability of its screen is on par with other flagships like Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 7. In other words, items like keys, coins and razors will not easily scratch the screen of OnePlus 5. The Home button that is incorporated with a fingerprint scanner is covered with ceramic. Since it is harder than glass, it is almost un-scratchable.

The dual camera module sitting on the rear side of the phone features a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor. It is equipped with features like EIS and 2x optical zoom. The dual camera setup is also shielded with Gorilla Glass 5. However, the LED flash is covered with plastic which gets scratched easily with little effort.

The backside of the phone that is made of anodized metal could scratch easily with a razor blade. In order to simulate the scratch-resistance of the metal shell in daily, items like keys and coins were used. The scratches made with these items were not significant and could be erased by rubbing with fingers as seen in the video at 3:35. The Power key, dual-SIM slot, volume buttons and Mute switch are all made up of premium metal. There is a plastic buffer present between the glass and metal frame that will protect the screen from breaking easily when dropped.

OnePlus 5 Burn Test for Display

When it comes to burn test by using a flame directly on the Optic AMOLED screen, the display remained undamaged for a long time of 40 seconds after which a faint white mark was seen at the portion where the flame was applied. However, unlike some of the other flagships, the affected pixels did not recover.

Read More: OnePlus 5 Benchmarks Controversy – Did OnePlus Cheat Reviewers with Manipulated Unit?

OnePlus 5 Bend Test

The next test that was performed on OnePlus is the build quality test. Before the launch of OnePlus, the company confirmed that it is the thinnest OnePlus phone. It sports a slim profile of 7.25mm. When the press was applied at the center to bend it, the screen poped out of the frame, but it does not appear to bend further. This shows that there is no waterproofing on it. When the pressure is put from the center of the front panel, there is no bending as the screen fits inside the metal frame. JerryRigEverything confirms that OnePlus 5 successfully passes the bend test.

Here is the video by JerryRigEverything that shows the different tests that has been performed on OnePlus 5 to reveal its sturdiness:

Always be the first to know. Follow us: