LG V30 Releasing in August with Snapdragon 835, 6 GB RAM, Front and Rear Dual Cameras?

A South Korean publication had reported in the previous week that LG V30 would be launching in August and the LG G7 will debut in January 2018. Today, a well-known tipster has revealed on Weibo that the LG V30 will be launching ahead of Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Since the Note 8 is speculated to launch in August end, the LG V30 is likely to break cover earlier in the same month. The LG V10 was introduced in October 2015 whereas its successor had arrived in October 2016. The LG V20 is the first non-Google device to come with Android Nougat preinstalled. There is no confirmation on whether the LG V30 would be launching with Android O in August.

A report that is almost a month old had revealed that the LG V30 would be equipped with an OLED panel. According to the leakster, the OLED panel for the LG V30 will be supplied by LG Display. Previous speculations have suggested that the LG V30 may have a curved OLED panel.

The Snapdragon 821 driven LG G6 is fitted with a LCD panel. The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch Full Vision LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 18:5 and produces a display resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels. The LG V30 is now speculated to come with a Full Vision OLED screen. Previous have also suggested that the secondary ticker screen will be placed at the top bezel area of the screen.

The leakster further claims that the LG V30 will be driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. How will it compete with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that will be coming with dual rear cameras? The tipster has revealed that the LG V30 will be equipped with dual cameras at the front and rear.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were introduced with full-screen design at March end this year. In order to grab the attention of the market, LG debuted the LG G6 phone earlier this year during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

Going ahead in this year, the Galaxy Note 8 is slated to launch in August end and the next-generation iPhones totting full-screen design are expected to launch in September. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are pegged to launch in October. Hence, instead of releasing LG V series phone in October as it did before, LG may want to launch the LG V30 earlier this year in August so that it can attract the market by arriving before the popular flagship phones.

