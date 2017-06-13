iPhone 8 Front, Rear Panels Appear in Live Photos to Reveals Like Edge-to-Edge Display, Dual Cam

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

An insider from Apple’s supply chain has reportedly leaked some photos of the front and back panels of the iPhone 8. Both the panels confirm the rumors the surrounding the highly anticipated iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X). The front panel shows that the iPhone 8 would be coming with an edge-to-edge screen as well as a sensor sitting at the top. The back panel reveals that it will be arriving with a vertically arranged dual camera system.

The design of the iPhones has remained almost the same since the time iPhone 6 was launched in 2014. Hence, Apple is expected to launch redesigned iPhones this year. The year 2017 is the tenth anniversary of Apple iPhones. Hence, the iPhone 8/X is expected to come with a new design. Speculations have it that this special iPhone 8 would be gracing a 5.8-inch OLED scree. The Touch ID sensor is rumored to be embedded under the display.

Since the expected launch of next-generation iPhones in September is drawing near, the frequency of iPhone 8 rumors has increased all the more in the recent weeks. The first image alleged shows the front panel of the iPhone 8 with super-slim bezels and at the top-center, there is a slightly thicker bezel dubbed as sensor bar that houses earpiece and the front camera. The back panel has a vertically designed dual cameras that is separated by a LED flash. Also, the rear panel appears to be made up of glass which indicates that it may come with wireless charging feature.

The above image showcases the three different iPhones, the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and the iPhone 8 that are expected to release this year. The three iPhones can be differentiated on the basis of camera housing of each unit. The iPhone 7S is rumored to come with a single-lens 12-megapixel camera.

The iPhone 7S Plus is rumored to house a horizontally designed dual rear camera system and third one belongs to the alleged iPhone 8. These iPhones do not seem to feature a rear-facing fingerprint reader. Hence, all of them are expected to come with screen-embedded Touch ID sensors. Since the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus also seem to feature glass panels, they are also expected to support wireless charging.

These are some of the iPhone 8 renders that shows off its new design. The smartphone is shown running on iOS 11.

