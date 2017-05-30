Apple iPhone 8 CAD Images Hint Front-Mounted Touch ID Sensor, Vertical Dual Rear Cam

Apple is expected to introduce new iPhones in September. With only few months remaining, the rumor mill is consistently revealing leaked images and photos of dummy units of the next-generation iPhones. The year 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of iPhones. Hence, Apple is expected to launch a premium iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display this year. The rumor mill is referring it with different names such as iPhone 8 and iPhone X. During the weekend, the Computer Aided Design (CAD) schematics of the alleged iPhone 8 were revealed on Twitter by designer and tipster, Benjamin Geskin.

The CAD images reveals the design of the much-awaited iPhone 8/X. However, it is still too early to confirm that it is the final design of the iPhone 8. In the past month, an analyst had revealed that the production of this year’s iPhones may get delayed because the Cupertino company is unable to embed the Touch ID sensor under the display of the iPhone 8. In order to resolve the issue, Apple may announce the iPhone 8 with Touch ID sensor placed under the display, but delay its production.

The second option for Apple would be to place the fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the iPhone 8. Samsung faced a similar issue in the placement of fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Since it could not manage to place at the front in time, it ended up placing the fingerprint reader in an un-friendly position right next to the camera at the backside of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The third option that Apple may consider is to axe the Touch ID senor entirely and provide user with other biometric identification features like iris scanner or 3D facial recognition. However, these alternative biometric recognition methods are not very secure and may cause issues with Apple Pay transactions.





Coming back to the CAD images, the circle that is seen in the rear side of the alleged iPhone 8’s CAD images may suggest that it has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. However, Geskin has confirmed that the circle actually represents the position where Apple will place its logo. The front is mainly occupied by the screen and it gives us a hint that the Touch ID sensor may come embedded under the screen. Speculations have it that the alleged iPhone 8 would be coming with a 5.8-inch OLED screen.

The rear side features vertically stacked dual camera setup placed at the top-left corner. Here are some other images published on SlashLeaks that gives us more idea on the iPhone 8’s design. These images show dummy unit of iPhone 8 placed in a protective case.







The above images confirm vertical rear cameras and no rear-facing fingerprint reader as shown in the iPhone 8 CAD images. The Power button appears elongated compared to predecessor models

